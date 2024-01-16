Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PNC Financial Services Group reports lower Q4 revenue and earnings
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported lower revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $744 million or $1.85 per share in the December quarter, compared to $1.40 billion, or $3.47 per share in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, earnings dropped to $3.16 per share in Q4 from $3.47 per share last year.
Revenues declined 7% annually to $5.36 billion during the three months, reflecting decreases in both net interest income and non-interest income.
Prior Performance
Will the Airline Industry Evolve or Die After the Black Swan-ish Disruption?
Is the airline industry staring at an evolutionary cycle after the Coronavirus-induced Pandemic that has no parallels in the past? What was the thought process of top airline executives as Covid-19 unfolded? Were they prepared? What lies ahead? We try to find out from the treasure trove of Earnings Transcripts & Press Releases.
Most Popular
MS Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp decline in net profit despite an increase in revenues. Net
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q4 2023 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $11.32 billion, up 7% from the same period last year, driven by higher
Key takeaways from Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) plunged over 8% on Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023 but lowered its full-year guidance.