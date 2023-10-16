Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PNC Financial Services Group reports Q3 earnings. Here’s all you need to know
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported lower revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. An increase in profit in the Retail Banking and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments was more than offset by declines in the other divisions.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.57 billion or $3.60 per share in the September quarter, compared to $1.64 billion, or $3.78 per share in the prior-year period.
Revenues declined 6% annually to $5.23 billion during the three-month period. Total deposits amounted to $423.6 billion, and the company had total loans of $319.5 billion at the end of the quarter.
