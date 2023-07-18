Infographic: Key highlights from PNC Financial Services (PNC) Q2 2023 earnings results

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $5.3 billion.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.35 billion, or $3.36 per share, compared to $1.40 billion, or $3.39 per share, last year.

Average loans increased 6% to $324.5 million while average deposits were down 5% to $425.7 billion.

