Infographic: Key highlights from PNC Financial Services (PNC) Q2 2023 earnings results
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $5.3 billion.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.35 billion, or $3.36 per share, compared to $1.40 billion, or $3.39 per share, last year.
Average loans increased 6% to $324.5 million while average deposits were down 5% to $425.7 billion.
