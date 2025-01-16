Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PNC Financial Q4 2024 profit more than doubles; revenue up 4%
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported a sharp increase in profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues grew by 4%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.51 billion or $3.77 per share in the December quarter, compared to $740 million or $1.85 per share in the comparable period of 2023.
Revenues moved up 4% annually to $5.57 billion in Q4. During the quarter, the company returned $0.9 billion of capital to shareholders, including more than $0.6 billion of dividends on common shares and more than $0.2 billion of common share repurchases.
Earlier this month, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share, to be paid on February 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2025.
