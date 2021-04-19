Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

IBM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from IBM Q1 2021 financial results

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $17.7 billion.

GAAP net income from continuing operations fell 19% YoY to $1 billion, or $1.06 per share. Adjusted EPS fell 4% to $1.77.

The company expects to grow revenue for the full year of 2021 based on mid-April 2021 foreign exchange rates.

