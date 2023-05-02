Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Everything you need to know about Leidos’ Q1 2023 report
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
At $3.70 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 6% year-over-year. Revenues of all three operating segments increased during the three-month period.
Unadjusted net income decreased to $162 million or $1.17 per share in the March quarter from $175 million or $1.25 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted profit was $1.47 per share, down 7% from last year.
For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $6.40 and 6.80.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Key highlights from Uber’s (UBER) Q1 2023 earnings results
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Revenue grew 33% on a constant currency basis. Net loss attributable to
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary
Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) reported net sales of $2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 5.9% year-over-year. GAAP net income decreased 52% to $72.5 million, or
VRTX Earnings: A snapshot of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 results
Healthcare firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) on Monday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter, despite an increase in revenues. Total revenues increased to $2.37 billion in