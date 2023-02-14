Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

LDOS Earnings: Highlights of Leidos Holdings’ Q4 2022 results

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

Leidos Holdings Q4 2022 earnings infographic

At $3.69 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 6% year-over-year. Revenues of the Civil and Health segments increased in double-digits while Defense Solutions remained unchanged.

Unadjusted net income increased to $180 million or $1.28 per share in the December quarter from $176 million or $1.23 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted profit was $1.83 per share, up 17% from last year.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $6.40 and 6.80.

Prior Performance

