Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $454 million for the second quarter of 2020. While the loss was in line with the market’s view, revenue topped the analysts’ expectations. SNAP stock plunged about 10% immediately after the earnings announcement in the after-hours session.

The photo sharing platform didn’t provide guidance for its third quarter of 2020 citing the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions,

