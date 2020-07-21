Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
A visual dashboard of Snap Inc (SNAP) Q2 2020 earnings results
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $454 million for the second quarter of 2020. While the loss was in line with the market’s view, revenue topped the analysts’ expectations. SNAP stock plunged about 10% immediately after the earnings announcement in the after-hours session.
The photo sharing platform didn’t provide guidance for its third quarter of 2020 citing the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions,
Looking forward to listening to management / analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Snap Inc Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
