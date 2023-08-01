LDOS Earnings: Highlights of Leidos’ Q2 2023 report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
At $3.84 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 7% year-over-year. Revenues of all three operating segments increased during the three-month period.
Unadjusted net income increased to $207 million or $1.50 per share in the June quarter from $171 million or $1.24 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted profit was $1.80 per share, up 13% from last year.
For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $14.9 billion to $15.2 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $6.40 and 6.80.
