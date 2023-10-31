LDOS Earnings: A snapshot of Leidos’ Q3 2023 report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), a provider of engineering services and solutions, Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

At $3.92 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 9% year-over-year. Revenues of all three operating segments increased during the three-month period.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $399 million or $2.91 per share for the September quarter, compared to a profit of $162 million or $1.17 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted profit was $2.03 per share, up 28% from last year.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.3 billion, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.80 and $7.10.

Prior Performance