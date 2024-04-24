IBM Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Information technology giant International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results today after the bell.

It is widely expected that IBM will report adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, from continuing operations, for the first quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the company had earned $1.36 per share. Analysts’ consensus revenue estimate is $14.55 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of about 2%.

For the fourth quarter, the tech firm reported revenues of $17.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year. Net income grew 14% to $3.3 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2023. On a per-share basis, earnings rose 13% to $3.54. Adjusted EPS increased 8% to $3.87.