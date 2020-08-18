Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
IG: Home Depot (HD) records a 23.4% rise in Q2 comp sales
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported a 23% increase in Q2 revenues to $38.1 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $4.02 per share also handsomely surpassed what analysts had anticipated.
HD shares rose 2.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 32% so far this year.
Home Depot also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders as on September 3, 2020.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Home Depot Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
