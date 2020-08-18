Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

IG: Home Depot (HD) records a 23.4% rise in Q2 comp sales

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported a 23% increase in Q2 revenues to $38.1 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $4.02 per share also handsomely surpassed what analysts had anticipated.

HD shares rose 2.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 32% so far this year.

The Home Depot Q2 2020 earnings

Home Depot also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders as on September 3, 2020.

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Home Depot Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Home Depot reports Q1 2020 earnings results
Also Read:  Marriott (MAR) slips to loss in Q2 as shutdown impacts guest arrivals

Most Popular

Is it the right time to invest in Tripadvisor (TRIP) stock?

The travel industry is yet to witness a meaningful recovery from the pandemic-driven slump even as the business world limps back to normalcy following the relaxation of shelter-in-place orders. Though

Niu Technologies (NIU) reports strong Q2 earnings results on higher e-scooter sales

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported an increase in profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2020 as a strong recovery in China helped in registering 61% year-over-year e-scooter sales

iQIYI divulges SEC probe; IQ and Baidu shares tumble after their Q2 earnings announcement

iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), a video unit of Chinese search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), reported second quarter 2020 results on Thursday. As the Chinese Netflix revealed that the US regulatory body

Tags

Home improvementMost Read

Related Articles

Top