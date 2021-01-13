IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Lance Uggla — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Sorry. Here we go. The first mute of the year. Here we go. If everybody can go mute on the teams. There we go. Okay. Sorry. I’ll start fresh. Thank you, Eric, and Happy New Year, and thank you for joining us for the IHS Markit Q4 earnings call. We achieved a lot in 2020. Solid financial results proven the resiliency of our business model. Greater levels of innovation across the company. Higher employee satisfaction scores. And finally, we announced the strategic merger with S&P Global, which will create the leading global information services provider. Overall, we finished the year ahead of expectations and are reiterating our 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We are updating our adjusted EPS by $0.03 due to our share repurchase restriction because of the pending merger.

Now on to the financial highlights for the quarter and the year. When we speak to Q4 and fiscal year results, they are normalized to exclude the impact of the aerospace and defense divestiture and the cancellation of Q2 events on growth rates for organic revenue and adjusted EPS. Organic revenue growth was 0% for the quarter and the year, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was 160 basis points in the quarter and 250 basis points for the year and adjusted EPS growth was 11% in the quarter and 13% for the year.

In terms of our core industry verticals, I’ll provide Q4 and full year 2020 highlights and our outlook for 2021. First, our Financial Services segment have organic revenue growth of 6% in Q4 and 5% for the full year. In 2020, within information, we continued to benefit from the innovation and demand for our pricing, reference data and valuations offerings. The successful launch of new regulatory solutions, notably, our SFTR reporting platform. And we had strong growth from indices, led by our fixed income and newly launched ESG indices.

Within solutions, we continue to invest in our leading products and integration capabilities, launched private debt investment lifecycle solution and experienced robust growth from continued expansion of our managed corporate action solutions. Within processing, we invested in our core OTC and loan settlement platforms to help the industry facilitate the IBOR transition and regulatory requirements. We also successfully service the industry through one of the most volatile periods in recent history.

In 2021, we expect organic growth within Financial Services in the 6% to 8% range. Within information, growth will be led by increasing customer demand and new products within our pricing, reference data and valuation services businesses. We also expect continued strength for our regulatory reporting and compliance offerings. Within this business, we will integrate our recent acquisition of Capitec, which will help us solidify our leading industry position.

Now within solutions, we expect high growth across our diversified offerings and a rebound in managed services and implementation of projects. In particular, we are looking for a strong year from our onboarding and compliance management tools, expansion of our portfolio and data management solutions into new sectors and continued high growth in private market offerings. We also expect normalized levels of equity and debt issuance that will drive solid performance in our syndication and book building businesses. Processing is expected to be slightly up year-over-year with mixed market conditions in both loans and derivative markets.

Now let’s move on to transportation with organic revenue growth in the quarter of 2% and a decline of 2% for the year. In 2020, the pandemic had a major impact on the automotive industry, and we responded proactively to the crisis by working with our customers and continue to see the rebound in our business with recurring organic growth of 6% in Q4. During the pandemic, we also increased our focus on driving adoption of newer products, such as CARFAX for Life, while accelerating product innovation across our portfolios in areas such as marketing audiences, enhanced compliance simulation and Mastermind, now available for used cars. Our maritime and trade business had a solid year excluding the impact of the cancellation of our TPM conference.

In 2021, we expect organic growth within Transportation in the 12% to 15% range. We expect our automotive business to revert to its longer term growth range. Although economic uncertainty remains, our dealer-facing businesses have strong momentum going into 2021 and the strong retention rates we had maintained through 2020 attest to the critical nature of our products. Product support in our OEM and supplier customers will recover more gradually as the industry adjusts to lower long-term volumes coming out of COVID.

In addition to the underlying growth in the business, we expect to see a one-time pickup in organic growth from pricing being at normal levels for the full year, specifically within CARFAX and Mastermind businesses. And finally, maritime and trade will continue to see accelerating subscription growth, driven by product innovation in our risk and compliance and commodities analytics businesses.

Moving on to Resources where organic decline was 11% in the quarter and negative 5% for the full year. In 2020, our upstream business was impacted by the industry undergoing severe capex reductions, leading to cost pressure within our customer base and bankruptcies, particularly in North America. Our downstream organic revenue growth proved resilient when normalizing for our events. Growth within our gas power and renewables businesses were driven by customer expansion into areas such as wind, batteries, solar and hydrogen services. This was somewhat offset by lower non-recurring revenue within consulting.

We also completed the integration of the agribusiness and acquired truView, a small upstream analytics company. And in 2021, we expect organic revenue results within Resources to improve compared to 2020 and to be down year-over-year in the low-single-digits. Our downstream businesses are expected to return to mid-single-digit organic growth, driven by continued demand for our pricing, chemical information, the release of additional plastic circularity products, a new database of estimated energy chain emissions and from the realization of synergies from the agribusiness integrations.

Within our upstream businesses, we expect customer capex spend to continue to be constrained for our annual contract value, which will bottom in Q1. In 2021, we are excited to launch our new predictive analytics tools that will marry our upstream and midstream global datasets with our proprietary insights in research and will drive additional forward growth.

Finally, CMS organic revenue growth was 0% for the quarter and 1% normalized for the impact of BPVC for the full year. Product design proved its resilience with organic growth in the low-single-digits, normalized for BPVC, while PMT and ACR performed as expected. In 2021, we expect our organic revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digits.

Moving on to some of our recently announced strategic initiatives. We entered into a 50-50 joint venture with shared control with CME to combine our post-trade services, including trade processing and risk mitigation operations. The venture is going to incorporate our market serve business and CME’s optimization business. Through the combination, we’ll achieve increased operating efficiencies and new revenue opportunities by being able to better service clients with enhanced platforms and services for OTC markets across interest rates, FX, equity and credit asset classes. We expect the deal to close in the summer and to be neutral to our adjusted earnings in the near-term.

And finally, we announced the strategic merger with S&P Global, which joins two world class organizations with unique, highly complementary assets. This combination creates a pro forma company with increased scale, world class products in core markets and strong joint offerings in the high growth adjacencies, including ESG and energy transition, private assets and small and medium enterprises, counterparty risk management, supply chain and trade and alternative data. Our unique and complementary assets will leverage cutting-edge innovation and technology capability, including the IHS Markit Data Lake and S&P Global’s Kensho to enhance the customer value proposition. For IHS Markit shareholders, employees and customers, merging with S&P Global was the best strategic fit to create the most long-term value.

Post the merger announcement, Doug Peterson, CEO of S&P Global, announced his executive team for the pro forma company, which includes the following members of my executive team. First, Adam Kansler will lead the combined S&P Global Market Intelligence business and the IHS Markit Financial Services segment. Edouard Tavernier will leave the Transportation segment. Sari Granat will be the combined company’s Chief Admin Officer and General Counsel. And Sally Moore will lead Strategic Alliances and will have responsibility for Corporate Development and Strategy. Other members of my executive team and myself have also agreed to help with the integration for 12 to 18 months post the close.

I believe Doug has assembled a great executive team that will bring together members of both companies, including — and give the leadership — sorry. Doug has assembled a great executive team that will bring together members of both companies’ leadership and will be a great first step in merging the two companies.

And now I will turn the call over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Gear — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thank you, Lance. We had a strong finish to the year with results ahead of our expectations. Our Q4 financial performance included revenue of $1.107 billion with organic growth of 0% and all-in revenue of negative 1%, GAAP net income of $151 million and GAAP EPS of $0.38, adjusted EBITDA of $465 million, an increase of 3% with margins of 42.0% and adjusted EPS was $0.72, an increase of $0.07 or 11%. We were pleased with the finish of the year and a solid revenue and profit performance we delivered throughout 2020. Relative to revenue, our Q4 organic revenue growth of 0% included recurring organic growth of 2% and non-recurring organic growth of negative 11%.

Moving to segment performance. Financial Services revenue growth was 7%, including 6% organic and 1% FX. Recurring organic was 6%, while non-recurring organic growth was 9%. Our information business organic was 4% led by strength in our pricing, indices and equities information products. Processing organic was 1% as we saw it return to growth in loan markets, offset by a slight decline in derivatives processing. Solutions organic was 10%, due primarily to strong performance in our corporate actions, private markets and digital businesses. Transportation had revenue decline of negative 4%, including 2% organic, flat FX and divestiture of negative 6%. Organic growth was comprised of 6% recurring and negative 9% non-recurring. Resources revenue declined 11%, including negative 11% organic and flat FX. Recurring organic was negative 8% and non-recurring organic was negative 32%.

Our Q4 ACV decreased $22 million and our full year ACV decreased $74 million, down 9% versus prior year. We ended the year with ACV of $719 million, which now includes agri of approximately $30 million. CMS revenue declined 2%, including 0% organic, our benchmarking business divestiture impact of negative 1% and flat FX. Recurring organic was 2% and non-recurring organic growth was negative 13%.

Turning now to profits and margins. Adjusted EBITDA was $465 million, up 3%. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.0%, up 160 basis points.

Moving to segment profitability. Financial Services adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.7%, up 260 basis points. Transportation’s margin was 45.3%, up 350 basis points. Resources margin was 40.2%, down 200 basis points. And CMS margin was $24.7%, up 20 basis points. GAAP net income was $151 million or $0.38 per share. Our adjusted EPS was $0.72 per diluted share, a $0.07 or 11% improvement over the prior year. Our full year adjusted tax rate was 18%. Q4 free cash flow was $275 million. Our full year free cash flow was $940 million and represented a conversion rate of 51%. As a reminder, our full year conversion rate was impacted by several non-recurring items.

Turning to the balance sheet. Our year end debt balance was $4.9 billion, which represented a gross leverage ratio of approximately 2.7 times on a bank covenant basis, and we closed the quarter with $126 million of cash. At year end, our undrawn revolver balance was approximately $1.2 billion. Our Q4 fully diluted weighted average share count was 400.5 million shares and our full year was 401.5 million shares. We completed the $200 million ASR in November of 2020. Our full year share repurchases were approximately $1.1 billion or 14.6 million shares at an average price of $73.71.

The merger agreement with S&P Global restricts our ability to purchase our shares. And therefore, our share repurchase program is currently suspended other than for the repurchase of shares associated with tax withholding requirements for share-based compensation. We paid a dividend of $67 million in Q4 for an FY 2020 total of $270 million of dividends. The merger agreement allows for the continued paying of a regular quarterly cash dividend in the future. And we are recommending to our board for the approval in our January 2021 meeting to increase the quarterly dividend from $0.17 per share to $0.20 per share, effective for the Q1 2021 dividend payment.

Moving to full year financial results. When we speak to full year results, they are normalized to exclude the impact of the aerospace and defense divestiture and the cancellation of Q2 events on growth rates for organic revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Total full year revenue was $4.288 billion, which represent a decline of negative 3%, 0% organic, negative 2% acquisitive, flat FX.

Turning now to reported profits. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.837 billion, up 8% versus prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.8% with reported margin expansion of 250 basis points. GAAP net income was $871 million with GAAP EPS of $2.17. And adjusted EPS was $2.84, a 13% increase versus prior year.

In terms of guidance, we are reiterating our 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and updating our adjusted EPS from a $0.03 impact due to our inability to repurchase shares as a result of the pending merger. Our 2021 guidance is as follows. Revenue of $4.535 billion to $4.635 billion with organic revenue growth of 6% to 8% including recurring organic growth of 6% to 7%. Adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion to $2.03 billion with adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 100 basis points and adjusted EPS of $3.11 to $3.16 per share. Finally, we do expect cash conversion in the mid-60s as we lap our 2020 one-time cash impacts.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Lance.

Lance Uggla — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thanks, Jonathan. We managed through the many challenges of 2020 very well and are positioned to have a strong 2021. We’re excited about the merger with S&P Global and believe it will create long-term value for shareholders, new insights and capabilities for customers and greater opportunities for employees. Finally, I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and our colleagues around the world for their dedication and focus through what was a very challenging 2020.

Operator, we are ready to open the lines for questions.

