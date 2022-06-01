Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: A snapshot of Box’s Q1 2023 earnings report
Content management platform Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) has reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Both the top line and profit exceeded analysts’ expectations.
First-quarter net income, on an adjusted basis, was $0.23 per share, compared to $0.18 per share in the same period of 2022. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $4.7 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a loss of $14.6 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year period.
At $238.4 million, revenues were up 18%, while billings increased 8% annually to $172.2 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total deferred revenues of $468.4 million, up 11%.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
This week, shares of Box traded broadly at the levels seen at the beginning of the year. The stock closed the last session lower and extended the weakness early Wednesday.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of HP, Inc. (HPQ) Q2 2022 earnings report
Technology firm HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The results also surpassed the consensus forecast. Second-quarter earnings, adjusted for
CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q1 2023 financial results
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $7.41 billion. Revenue growth was 26% in constant currency. GAAP net income was $28
Dollar Tree (DLTR) sees a fruitful year ahead. Should you buy the stock?
The retail market is passing through a transformational phase as customers’ shopping habits keep shifting, but discount stores have remained a favorite among American households despite the change in trends.