Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported net sales of $1.70 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 11.9% from the same period a year ago.

Net income increased 35.1% to $397.4 million while EPS grew 36.6% to $0.38 compared to last year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.67 billion at quarter-end.

