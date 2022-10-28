Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Infographic: A snapshot of Chevron’s (CVX) Q3 2022 earnings results
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported a sharp increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2022 when the energy giant’s revenues jumped around 50%. Both earnings and the top line exceeded the consensus estimates.
Total revenues and other income rose sharply to $66.6 billion in the September quarter and came in above analysts’ forecast. Revenues benefited from strong growth in crude oil prices.
Reflecting the positive top-line performance, third-quarter adjusted profit moved up to $5.56 per share from $2.96 per share in the same period of 2021. Unadjusted profit rose to $11.23 billion or $5.78 per share from $6.11 billion or $3.19 per share last year. Earnings also beat the estimates.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Chevron’s Q3 results
“We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance with return on capital employed of 25 percent. At the same time, we’re increasing investments and growing energy supplies, with our Permian production reaching another quarterly record,” said Chevron’s CEO Mike Wirth.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2022 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales rose 1% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $618
ExxonMobil (XOM) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues and other income were $112 billion compared to $73.7 billion in the same period a year ago.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 revenue and earnings beat Street view; iPhone sales up 10%
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter 2022 profit increased from last year, aided by higher sales. Earnings also topped the market’s expectations. Net sales of the Cupertino-based