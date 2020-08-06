[Infographic] Alteryx reports Q2 2020 earnings

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The company surpassed analysts’ projections during the quarter.

Meanwhile, AYX shares fell 15% immediately following the announcement on the lackluster guidance. Alteryx stock has gained 62% so far this year.

CEO Dean Stoecker said, “While we experienced a slowdown in the second quarter driven by the global impact of COVID-19, we believe that the global opportunity for analytics and automation solutions remains significant, and we believe Alteryx remains well positioned as a leader in the space.”

