[Infographic] Alteryx reports Q2 2020 earnings

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The company surpassed analysts’ projections during the quarter.
Meanwhile, AYX shares fell 15% immediately following the announcement on the lackluster guidance. Alteryx stock has gained 62% so far this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results?
CEO Dean Stoecker said, “While we experienced a slowdown in the second quarter driven by the global impact of COVID-19, we believe that the global opportunity for analytics and automation solutions remains significant, and we believe Alteryx remains well positioned as a leader in the space.”
