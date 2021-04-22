Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) posts Q1 2021 earnings today

Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before regular market hours.

The operating revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was down by 39% at $4 billion year on year.

The company had a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $1.97 per share, compared to a previous loss of $2.2 billion or $5.26 per share year on year.