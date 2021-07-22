Infographic: AT&T reports Q2 earnings

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The telecommunications giant reported Q2 revenue of $44 billion, up 7.6% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.89 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

T shares rose 1.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has been trading mostly sidewise since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance