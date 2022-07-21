Infographic: AT&T (T) Q2 2022 financial results performance

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues decreased 17.1% year-over-year to $29.6 billion, reflecting the impact of the US Video separation and other divested businesses.
Net income attributable to common stock was $4.10 billion, or $0.56 per share, compared to $1.51 billion, or $0.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.65.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
