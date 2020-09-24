BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported profit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to breakeven last year. The better-than-expected outcome, aided by a 6% increase in revenues, drove up the company’s stock Thursday morning.
The tech firm reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share for the August-quarter, marking an improvedment from last year’s break-even earnings. The bottom-line benefitted from a 6% growth in revenues to $259 million. The results came in above analysts’ forecast.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $23 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $44 million or $0.10 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments? Stay tuned here for Blackberry’s Q2 2021 earnings call transcript
Blackberry’s stock made strong gains during Thursday’s pre-market session, soon after the announcement, after closing the previoius session lower.
