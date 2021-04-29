Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Vertex Pharmaceuticals reports 14% growth in Q1 revenue: Infographic
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical firm reported Q1 revenue of $1.72 billion, up 14% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.98 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
VRTX shares were down 0.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 7% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
