Vertex Pharmaceuticals reports 14% growth in Q1 revenue: Infographic

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical firm reported Q1 revenue of $1.72 billion, up 14% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.98 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

VRTX shares were down 0.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 7% since the beginning of this year.

