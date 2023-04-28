Gilead Sciences (GILD) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported total revenue of $6.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was down 4% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Gilead was $1 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to $19 million, or $0.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.37.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6.60-7.00.

Prior performance