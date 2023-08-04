Gilead Sciences (GILD) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported total revenue of $6.6 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 5% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to Gilead was $1 billion, or $0.83 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.91 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.34.
For the full year of 2023, GAAP EPS is expected to be $4.50-4.85 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $6.45-6.80.
Prior performance
Most Popular
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q3 2023 results beat estimates; sales decline
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2023 sales declined modestly from last year. The results came in above the market’s projections. Net sales of the
AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon’s Q2 2023 financial results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 11% year-over-year to $134.4 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, compared to
Key takeaways from Kellogg’s (K) Q2 2023 earnings report
Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) were down on Thursday after the cereal giant delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2023. The company also raised its outlook for