Gilead Sciences (GILD) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported total revenue of $6.6 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was up 5% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Gilead was $1 billion, or $0.83 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.91 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.34.

For the full year of 2023, GAAP EPS is expected to be $4.50-4.85 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $6.45-6.80.

