Infographic: A snapshot of Costco’s (COST) Q3 2022 earnings

Warehouse behemoth Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter earnings and revenues.

Revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $52.60 billion. Total comparable store sales grew 14.9%, while e-commerce sales rose 7.4%.

The impressive top-line performance translated into a net income of $1.35 billion or $3.04 per share, which is higher than the $1.22 billion or $2.75 per share reported in the third quarter of 2021.

