KMI Earnings: A snapshot of Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2025 financial results

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenue.

The energy infrastructure company’s adjusted earnings were $0.34 per share in Q1 2025, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $717 million or $0.32 per share in the March quarter, compared to $746 million or $0.33 per share in Q1 2024.

The company reported revenues of $4.24 billion for the first quarter of FY25, compared to $3.84 billion in the corresponding period last year.

