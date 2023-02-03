Infographic: Highlights of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q4 2022 earnings report

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has reported a sharp increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 when its revenues moved up 2%.

Revenues increased by 2% annually to $7.4 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2022. A 58% increase in international product sales more than offset weakness in the European market. Meanwhile, US sales remained broadly unchanged.

Net income, on a reported basis, more than doubled year-over-year to $1.6 billion or $1.30 per share during the three-month period. Adjusted earnings climbed to $1.67 per share.