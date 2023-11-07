Categories LATEST
Gilead Sciences Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company, will be reporting third-quarter results today at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Listen to Gilead Sciences‘ earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts’ consensus estimate for September-quarter earnings is $1.81 per share, on an adjusted basis, which marks a decline from $1.90 per share the company earned in the year-ago quarter. Revenue is expected to be $6.42 billion, up 4.8% year-over-year.
For the second quarter, the company reported total revenue of $6.6 billion, which is up 5% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Gilead was $1 billion or $0.83 per share in Q2, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.91 per share last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 15% to $1.34.
