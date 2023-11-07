Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Gilead Sciences reports Q3 earnings. Here’s everything you need to know
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), a leading research-based biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Revenues came in at $7.05 billion in the September quarter, compared to $7.04 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. For fiscal 2023, the company expects product revenues to be in the range of $26.7 billion to $26.9 billion.
Adjusted net income was $2.29 per share in the third quarter, vs. $1.90 per share in the prior-year period. The company reported an unadjusted profit of $2.18 billion or $1.75 per share for the quarter, compared to $1.79 billion or $1.43 per share in Q3 2022.
