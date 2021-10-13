Delta Air Lines (DAL) flies above Q3 estimates: Infographic

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The airline company reported Q3 revenue of $9.15 billion, higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.30 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

DAL shares rose 0.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 37% since the beginning of this year.

