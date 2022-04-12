Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Infographic : CarMax (KMX) posts Q4 results
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday.
The company reported a 48.8% increase in Q4 revenues to $7.7 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus.
Earnings of $160 million or $0.98 per share were weaker compared to $210 or $1.27 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.
