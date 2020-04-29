Infographic: CME Group Inc. (CME) Q1 2020 earnings results

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue totaled $1.5 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $766 million, or $2.14 per share. Adjusted net income was $836 million or $2.33 per share.
Most Popular
What to expect from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q1 2020 earnings?
Biotechnology is the one industry that has been showing signs of improvement in the COVID-19 affected market. This week a bunch of biotech companies is reporting their results and Vertex
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Key numbers that you need to note down from GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020. On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $9.80 vs. $9.50 in the
Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 profit dips 51%, misses estimates
Coffee chain major Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today. The bottom line missed analysts' expectations while the top line exceeded