Infographic: Highlights from CME Group’s (CME) Q3 2023 earnings results

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased to $1.34 billion from $1.23 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group was $740.8 million, or $2.06 per share, compared to $671.1 million, or $1.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.25.

Average daily volume (ADV) was 22.3 million contracts in Q3. Non-US ADV rose 7%.

The company paid dividends of approx. $400 million during Q3 2023.

