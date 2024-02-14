Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Infographic: CME Group Q4 adj. profit jumps on strong revenue growth
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), which operates a derivatives exchange, on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings benefited from a 19% revenue growth.
Net income, excluding special items, increased an impressive 23% year-over-year to $2.37 per share in the December quarter from $1.92 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Unadjusted profit moved up to $804.3 million or $2.24 per share in the fourth quarter from $629.9 million or $1.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.
The bottom line benefited from a 19% increase in revenues to $1.44 billion during the three months. Average daily volume increased to 25.5 million in Q4 from 21.8 million a year earlier.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Applied Materials likely to report modest Q1 2024 results
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Thursday after the closing bell. Being a leading provider of semiconductor fabrication equipment and electronic
What to expect when Home Depot (HD) reports Q4 2023 earnings results
Shares of the Home Depot (NYSE: HD) were down over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 18% over the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to
BIIB Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Biogen’s Q4 report
Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported lower earnings, on an adjusted basis, and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenue declined 6% year-over-year to $2.39 billion. For