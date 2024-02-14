Infographic: CME Group Q4 adj. profit jumps on strong revenue growth

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), which operates a derivatives exchange, on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings benefited from a 19% revenue growth.

Net income, excluding special items, increased an impressive 23% year-over-year to $2.37 per share in the December quarter from $1.92 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Unadjusted profit moved up to $804.3 million or $2.24 per share in the fourth quarter from $629.9 million or $1.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The bottom line benefited from a 19% increase in revenues to $1.44 billion during the three months. Average daily volume increased to 25.5 million in Q4 from 21.8 million a year earlier.