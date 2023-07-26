CME Earnings: Highlights of CME Group’s Q2 2023 report

Derivatives marketplace CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023.
CME Group’s second-quarter revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, with all three operating segments registering strong growth.
Net income, adjusted for one-off items, increased 17% year-over-year to $2.30 per share during the three-month period. Unadjusted earnings were $767.8 million or $2.14 per share, which is higher than the profit generated in the prior-year period.
“Given ongoing uncertainty in both macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, market participants continued turning to CME Group risk management products and services in Q2, with particularly noteworthy volume increases across our interest rate, commodity, and options contracts,” said CME’s CEO Terry Duffy.
