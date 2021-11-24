Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Deere & Co tops market consensus in Q4
Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported Fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.
The agricultural machinery manufacturer reported a 16% rise in Q4 revenue to $11.3 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus.
The company reported a net income of $1.28 billion or $4.12 per share compared to $757 million or $2.39 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
Most Popular
IPO Alert: What’s in store for IPO-bound IoT platform Samsara
The proliferation of connected technology and embedded systems accelerated during the pandemic as businesses shifted their digital assets to the cloud en masse. The software-centric solutions offered by Samsara Inc.,
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) earnings Q3 2021 results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. GAAP net income for the third quarter was $634 million or $0.75 per share
Can Walmart (WMT) beat the supply chain crisis, inflation woes?
In a sign that big-box retailers fall behind their e-commerce counterparts when it comes to tapping into the COVID-induced shift in consumer behavior, Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) suffered a stock