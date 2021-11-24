Infographic: Deere & Co tops market consensus in Q4

Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported Fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.

The agricultural machinery manufacturer reported a 16% rise in Q4 revenue to $11.3 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus.

The company reported a net income of $1.28 billion or $4.12 per share compared to $757 million or $2.39 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.