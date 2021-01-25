Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Health Care

Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 2020 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6% to $4.8 billion year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark dropped 1% to $539 million, or $1.59 per share. Adjusted EPS was $1.69.

For full-year 2020, the company expects reported net sales to grow 4-6% and organic sales to grow 1-2%. The adjusted EPS is projected to be $7.75-8.

