Infographic: Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 earnings update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) announced fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday.

The company reported consolidated revenue of $7.08 billion with a growth of 5% year on year.

Total same-store sales enterprise rose 2.5%, with the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree segments growing 3.1% and 1.7% respectively.

Net income was $454.2 million or $2.01 per share, lower than $503 million or $2.13 per share reported in the prior-year period.