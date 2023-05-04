Infographic: Everything you need to know about ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2023 earnings

Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a decline in profit and revenues for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 27% year-over-year to $2.38 per share during the three-month period. Reported profit was also $2.38 per share, down 46%. Net income plunged 49% annually to $2.92 billion.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 20% fall in revenues and other income rose $15.52 billion. At 1,792 MBOED, total production was up 3%.

Prior Performance