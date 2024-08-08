Categories Analysis, Technology
What to expect when Cisco Systems (CSCO) reports Q4 2024 earnings
It is estimated that fourth-quarter earnings and revenues declined from the prior-year period
Technology company Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is preparing to report fourth-quarter earnings next week. The company, which has dominated the network gear market for quite some time, has successfully transformed its business by adopting a subscription-based revenue model. Currently, it is working to capitalize on the massive opportunity in the AI infrastructure market.
Cisco’s stock has been in a downward spiral for over a year. Recently, the price slipped to a near-two-year low and stayed below the 12-month average. While the downtrend continued early this week, the shares traded higher on Thursday, indicating a recovery ahead of the earnings.
When Cisco reports its fourth-quarter numbers on August 14, after the closing bell, the market will be expecting earnings of $0.85 per share, which is 21% lower than the $1.08/share profit generated in the year-ago quarter. The estimate aligns with the EPS guidance issued by the company a few months ago. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $13.54 billion, which represents a 6.3% year-over-year decrease. That almost matches the management’s revenue forecast of $13.4-13.6 billion, with the mid-point at $13.5.
Estimates
The guidance includes up to $1 billion of revenue contribution from Splunk, the enterprise software company that was acquired by Cisco earlier this year to expedite AI integration. The company said it is on track to achieve the target of generating about 50% of its revenue from subscriptions by 2025. With major clients deploying Cisco’s AI-based solutions on a large scale, the company is optimistic about achieving the goal of securing $1 billion of AI product orders in fiscal 2025. Earlier this year, Cisco entered into a partnership with Nvidia to build an integrated solution to help enterprise customers deploy AI applications with ease, through a combination of their technologies.
Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins said at the Q3 earnings call, “While our core product portfolio is trending toward normalization as we continue to see customer deployments of shipped equipment progress, we are pleased that our security and observability portfolios have continued to grow and are significantly enhanced by the acquisitions of Splunk and Isovalent. As our customers adopt and deploy AI, they need the infrastructure to power it, the data to develop it, and the security to protect it. And we believe only Cisco can deliver and integrate all three.”
Revenue Dips
In the third quarter, the top line dropped 13% annually to $12.7 billion, hurt by a sharp fall in Networking revenues, which contributes more than half of the total. Revenue declined across all geographical segments. However, the latest number topped expectations. Q3 net income decreased 41% from last year to $1.9 billion or $0.46 per share. Adjusted earnings per share fell 12% to $0.88 but surpassed Wall Street’s projection. The company has an impressive track record of delivering better-than-expected results, with quarterly earnings either beating or matching estimates consistently for over a decade.
CSCO has lost about 10% in the past seven months. On Thursday, the stock opened slightly above $45.0 and trended upward for most of the session.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Disney (DIS): Strength in streaming and sports offset softness in experiences in Q3 2024
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) dropped over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past three months. The entertainment behemoth delivered third-quarter 2024 revenue
CVS Earnings: CVS Health Q2 adj. profit drops but beats estimates
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on Wednesday announced second-quarter 2024 results, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings despite higher revenues. However, earnings topped expectations. June-quarter adjusted profit decreased
SHOP Earnings: Shopify reports 21% growth in Q2 2024 revenue
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in second-quarter revenues, reflecting strong performance by both operating segments. June quarter revenues climbed 21% year-over-year to $2.05 billion,