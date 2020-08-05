[INFOGRAPHIC] Fiverr reports second quarter 2020 earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter GAAP net loss was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.88 per share in second quarter of 2019.

Net sales increased 82% to $47.1 million.

The company has achieved its quarterly adj. EBITDA profitability for the first time and targets EBITDA profitability for the future quarters in 2020

“Fiverr has reached an inflection point in Q2, having achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability and brought our topline scale to the next level. While the global macroeconomic conditions remain highly uncertain, we are confident that our business model, strong execution ability and financial discipline will continue to drive our growth forward.” Ofer Katz, CFO