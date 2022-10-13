Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Infographic: Highlights BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings report
Asset management company BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a double-digit decline in revenues and earnings.
Total revenue decreased 15% year-over-year to $4.31 billion, mainly due to the impact of significantly lower markets and dollar appreciation on average AUM and lower performance fees. Total long-term assets under management as of the third quarter were $7.96 trillion, down 16% year-over-year. Long-term net inflows amounted to $65 billion.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings dropped to $9.55 per share from $11.34 per share in the comparable period of 2021. Unadjusted income was $1.41 billion or $9.25 per share, compared to $1.68 billion or $10.89 per share in the prior-year period.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings
“Our wide range of investment offerings, leading technology platform, whole portfolio approach, and global insights are resonating deeply as clients seek partners to help them build stronger, more resilient portfolios that meet their long-term investment goals,” said BlackRock’s CEO Laurence Fink.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q3 2022 earnings
Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported a 7% increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2022. However, the company’s net profit declined during the period. Third-quarter net
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales amounted to $32.4 billion compared to $34.2 billion in the same period a year ago. Net
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines Q3 2022 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 11% to $14 billion compared to the same period in 2019. GAAP net income decreased 54%