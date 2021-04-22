Infographic: Highlights of Alaska Air Group (ALK) Q1 2021 earnings report

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) announced its first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The airline reported a wider net loss that beat analysts’ forecast.

Net loss, excluding special items, widened to $3.51 per share in the March quarter from $0.83 per share in the year-ago period. On a reported basis, the company reported a loss of $131 million or $1.05 per share, compared to a loss of $232 million or $1.89 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts were looking for a slightly wider loss.

The bottom-line performance was negatively impacted by a 51% decrease in revenues to $797 million. The top-line, however, exceeded the market’s projection.

Alaska Air Group’s shares made strong gains early Thursday soon after the announcement, after closing the previous session higher.