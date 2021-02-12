Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Q2 2021 earnings report
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter of 2021, continuing the recent trend. However, the bottom-line performance improved from the year-ago period.
The Canada-based medical marijuana company said its loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$292.8 million in the December quarter from C$1.30 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement reflects a 23% year-over-year increase in revenues to C$67.67 million.
Shares of Aurora Cannabis declined soon after the earnings release on Thursday evening at the New York Stock Exchange, after closing the session down 23%.
