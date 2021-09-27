Infographic: Highlights of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Q4 2021 earnings report

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) on Monday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, continuing the recent trend. However, the bottom-line performance improved from the year-ago period.

The Canada-based medical marijuana company’s loss from continuing operations was C$133.9 million in the June quarter, which marked a significant improvement from last year’s loss of C$1.84 billion. Loss narrowed despite a 20% year-over-year decrease in revenues to C$54.8 million.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Aurora’s Q4 results

Shares of Aurora Cannabis dropped soon after the earnings release on Monday evening in the New York Stock Exchange, after closing the regular session down 7%.

Prior Performance