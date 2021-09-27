Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Q4 2021 earnings report
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) on Monday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, continuing the recent trend. However, the bottom-line performance improved from the year-ago period.
The Canada-based medical marijuana company’s loss from continuing operations was C$133.9 million in the June quarter, which marked a significant improvement from last year’s loss of C$1.84 billion. Loss narrowed despite a 20% year-over-year decrease in revenues to C$54.8 million.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Aurora’s Q4 results
Shares of Aurora Cannabis dropped soon after the earnings release on Monday evening in the New York Stock Exchange, after closing the regular session down 7%.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
COST Stock: These factors make Costco a good bet for the long term
Like other leading store operators, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) went into overdrive when people stockpiled on essential items after coronavirus threw normal life out of gear in early 2020.
NKE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nike’s Q1 financial results
Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $12.2 billion. Net income rose 23% to $1.9 billion while EPS grew 22%
Costco Earnings (COST): Q4 profit beats Street view amid strong sales growth
Warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The results also topped expectations. Fourth-quarter net sales grew 17.5% annually to