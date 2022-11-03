Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Infographic: Highlights of Block’s (SQ) Q3 2022 earnings report

Financial services company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), previously known as Square, Thursday reported an increase in third-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by strong top-line performance.

Third-quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $0.42 per share from $0.25 per share in the corresponding quarter of last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $14.71 million or $0.02 per share for the most recent quarter, compared to a profit of $0.084 million in the prior-year period.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Block’s Q3 results

Total revenues increased 17% year-over-year to $4.52 billion. At $54.4 billion, gross payments volume was up 20% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Bank of America (BAC) Stock

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Citigroup (C) Stock

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

K Earnings: All you need to know about Kellogg Company’s Q3 2022 earnings results

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Reported net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $3.94 billion. Organic net sales grew 13.4%. Net income attributable to Kellogg Company

Infographic: Key highlights from eBay’s (EBAY) Q3 2022 earnings results

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. Revenue was down 2% on an FX-neutral basis. Net loss from continuing

Earnings: Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q4 profit meets estimates; revenues rise 22%

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 as the demand for microprocessors remained high. The company also provided guidance for

Tags

FintechPayment Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top