Infographic: Highlights of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 2021 earnings report

Consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) reported earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021.

The company had increased sales of 6% at $4.34 billion compared to last year.

The net income recorded was $681 million or $0.80 per share compared to $715 million or $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company had adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share.