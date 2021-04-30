Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 2021 earnings report
Consumer products giant Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) reported earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021.
The company had increased sales of 6% at $4.34 billion compared to last year.
The net income recorded was $681 million or $0.80 per share compared to $715 million or $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year.
The company had adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share.
