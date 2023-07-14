Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Highlights of UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q2 2023 earnings
Diversified healthcare company UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance.
Second-quarter revenues grew 16% year-over-year to $92.9 billion, reflecting strong growth across all business segments. Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $5.47 billion or $5.82 per share in Q2 from $5.07 billion or $5.34 per share in the same period of 2022.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, increased 10% annually to $6.14 per share. UnitedHealth raised the range of its full-year net earnings forecast to $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance to $24.70 to $25.00 per share.
“Our diverse healthcare capabilities and dedicated colleagues are enabling us to meet the needs of more people in more ways, driving substantial growth and expanding our opportunities to serve well into the future,” said Andrew Witty, the company’s chief executive officer.
