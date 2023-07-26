Infographic: Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue declined 3% to $10.69 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Core organic revenue grew 2%.

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was $1.36 billion, or $3.51 per share, compared to $1.66 billion, or $4.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.15.

The company expects FY2023 revenue to be $43.4-44.0 billion and adjusted EPS to be $22.28-22.72.

