Infographic: Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Results
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue declined 3% to $10.69 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Core organic revenue grew 2%.
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was $1.36 billion, or $3.51 per share, compared to $1.66 billion, or $4.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.15.
The company expects FY2023 revenue to be $43.4-44.0 billion and adjusted EPS to be $22.28-22.72.
