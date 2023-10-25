Key highlights from Thermo Fisher’s (TMO) Q3 2023 earnings results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue dropped 1% year-over-year to $10.57 billion. Organic revenues fell 3%.

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was $1.71 billion, or $4.42 per share, compared to $1.49 billion, or $3.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 12% to $5.69.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue of $42.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $21.50.

